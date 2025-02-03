Bajaj Auto records 7% growth in Jan sales

Exports jump 37% to 1.72 lakh units

Bajaj Auto reported a 7% growth in auto sales at 3,81,040 units in month of January 2025 compared to 3,56,010 units in January 2024.

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,08,359 units (down 9% YoY) and exports of 1,72,681 units (up 37% YoY).

Total sales include 2-wheeler sales of 3,28,413 units (up 7% YoY) and commercial vehicles sales of 52,627 units (up 10% YoY)

