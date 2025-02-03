Hitachi Energy India Ltd Slides 6.46%, BSE Capital Goods index Drops 2.75%

Hitachi Energy India Ltd has lost 24.45% over last one month compared to 10.77% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.01% drop in the SENSEX

Hitachi Energy India Ltd lost 6.46% today to trade at Rs 11425.95. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 2.75% to quote at 60862.6. The index is down 10.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd decreased 5.14% and ABB India Ltd lost 4.25% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 8.54 % over last one year compared to the 6.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd has lost 24.45% over last one month compared to 10.77% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.01% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1155 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5546 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 16534.5 on 11 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5678.1 on 02 Feb 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News