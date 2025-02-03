Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy India Ltd Slides 6.46%, BSE Capital Goods index Drops 2.75%

Hitachi Energy India Ltd Slides 6.46%, BSE Capital Goods index Drops 2.75%

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hitachi Energy India Ltd has lost 24.45% over last one month compared to 10.77% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.01% drop in the SENSEX

Hitachi Energy India Ltd lost 6.46% today to trade at Rs 11425.95. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 2.75% to quote at 60862.6. The index is down 10.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd decreased 5.14% and ABB India Ltd lost 4.25% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 8.54 % over last one year compared to the 6.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd has lost 24.45% over last one month compared to 10.77% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.01% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1155 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5546 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 16534.5 on 11 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5678.1 on 02 Feb 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers tumble in early trade; breadth weak

Bajaj Auto records 7% growth in Jan sales

Paytm Cloud Technologies to acquire 25% stake in Seven Technology LLC

Govt sets Rs 47,000 crore disinvestment target for FY26

India's forex reserves rise by $5.57 billion

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story