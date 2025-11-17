AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 915.8, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.17% in last one year as compared to a 10.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.11% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 915.8, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25988.55. The Sensex is at 84855.04, up 0.35%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has risen around 5.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58517.55, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.3 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 921, up 3.03% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 58.17% in last one year as compared to a 10.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.11% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.