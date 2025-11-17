Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence bags Rs 72 crore DRDO contract for submarine optronic periscopes

Paras Defence bags Rs 72 crore DRDO contract for submarine optronic periscopes

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has secured a order from the Defence Research & Development Establishment (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Govt of India, for the supply of two Optronic Periscopes for submarine applications valued at Rs 71.68 crore.

The order, awarded by a domestic government entity, is scheduled for execution between August and September 2026. The contract is not a related party transaction, and the promoter group has no interest in DRDO.

This deal marks a significant milestone for Paras Defence, reinforcing its position in indigenous defence manufacturing and advanced submarine technologies.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.

The company reported a 48.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.64 crore on 21.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 105.72 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies fell 1.19% to Rs 756.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

