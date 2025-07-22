AU Small Finance Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 730.05, down 3.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.25% in last one year as compared to a 2.49% rally in NIFTY and a 9.85% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 730.05, down 3.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25087.55. The Sensex is at 82271.26, up 0.09%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has lost around 8.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56952.75, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.78 lakh shares in last one month.