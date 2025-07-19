ICICI Bank Q1 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 12,768 crore

ICICI Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 12,768.21 crore in Q1 FY26, up 15.45% as against Rs 11,059.11 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Total income increased 11.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 51,451.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

The banks profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 16,931.27 crore in the first quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 15.23% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 10.64% YoY to Rs 21,635 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.34% in Q1 FY26, compared to 4.36% in Q1 FY25.

The bank's provisions (excluding provision for tax) rose by 36.21% to Rs 1,814.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter as against Rs 1,332.18 crore registered in the same period a year ago.

Total period-end deposits grew by 12.8% year-on-year to Rs 16,08,517 crore as on 30 June 2025. Total advances increased by 11.52% YoY to Rs 13,64,157.06 crore as on 30 June 2025. The banks non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased by 13.7% year-on-year to Rs 7,264 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 6,389 crore in Q1FY25. The retail loan portfolio grew by 6.9% year-on-year and 0.5% sequentially, and comprised 52.2% of the total loan portfolio at 30 June 2025. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 43.2% of the total portfolio at 30 June 2025 On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 24,732.65 crore as on 30 June 2025, as against Rs 28,718.63 crore as on 30 June 2024.

The gross NPA ratio reduced to 1.67% as on 30 June 2025, compared to 2.15% as on 30 June 2024. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.41% as on 30 June 2025, as against 0.43% as on 30 June 2024. The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) on non-performing loans was 75.3% at 30 June 2025. The bank's total capital adequacy ratio at 30 2025 was 16.97% and CET-1 ratio was 16.31% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20% respectively. The banks income grew by 7.5% year-on-year to Rs 5,900 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 5,490 crore in Q1FY25. Fees from retail, rural and business banking customers constituted about 79% of total fees in Q1FY26.

Meanwhile, the company has initiated the acquisition of 100% shareholding in ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company (ICICI PFM) from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Life), with the aim of making ICICI PFM a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, subject to approvals from the RBI, PFRDA, and other necessary regulatory authorities. ICICI Bank is the second-largest private sector bank in India, offering a diversified portfolio of financial products and services to retail, SME, and corporate customers. The bank has an extensive network of branches, ATMs, and other touchpoints. The ICICI group has a presence in businesses like life and general insurance, housing finance, primary dealership, etc., through its subsidiaries and associates.