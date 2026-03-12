Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA EIR for Andhra Pradesh facility

Aurobindo Pharma said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for Unit-IV of APL Healthcare, a subsidiary of the company, located in SPSR Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh.

The USFDA classified the inspection outcome as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and confirmed that the inspection has been closed.

The USFDA had inspected the facility from 8 December to 17 December 2025, following which a Form 483 with five observations was issued at the end of the inspection.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.