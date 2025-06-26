Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 1.63%, up for five straight sessions

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 680.9, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.78% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% gain in NIFTY and a 11.34% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Laurus Labs Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 680.9, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 13.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21804.8, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.82 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 678.1, up 0.97% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 60.78% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% gain in NIFTY and a 11.34% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.