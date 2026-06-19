Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1479.9, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.88% in last one year as compared to a 4.61% drop in NIFTY and a 13.09% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1479.9, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 23954.5. The Sensex is at 76644.39, down 0.99%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has slipped around 2.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24282.2, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.39 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1483.2, up 2.49% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 34.88% in last one year as compared to a 4.61% drop in NIFTY and a 13.09% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.