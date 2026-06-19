Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 12.22, up 5.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.77% in last one year as compared to a 4.61% slide in NIFTY and a 9.41% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12.22, up 5.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 23954.5. The Sensex is at 76644.39, down 0.99%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 20.39% in last one month.