Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales rise 31.86% to Rs 59.81 crore

Net Loss of Aurum Proptech reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.86% to Rs 59.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 55.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.72% to Rs 214.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.8145.36 32 214.05126.87 69 OPM %24.31-3.79 -1.45-11.88 - PBDT12.910.49 2535 -3.85-11.41 66 PBT-5.22-13.68 62 -76.36-49.90 -53 NP-4.52-5.84 23 -55.75-28.89 -93

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

