Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 130.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.58% to Rs 471.05 crore

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 130.58% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.58% to Rs 471.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 865.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

