Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit rises 361.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4080.43% to Rs 19.23 crore

Net profit of Oswal Agro Mills rose 361.90% to Rs 17.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4080.43% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.230.4676.65-215.2219.032.4018.972.3117.463.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News