GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 51.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.19% to Rs 794.55 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler declined 51.98% to Rs 11.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 794.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 785.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.794.55785.2012.7111.2767.3673.5731.6138.4311.1523.22

