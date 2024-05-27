Australia Market climbs on positive offshore leads

Australia stock market finished session higher on Monday, 27 May 2023, as investors took heart from gains in Wall Street last Friday, with shares in A-REIT, consumer discretionary, industrials, telecom, and financial sectors being notable gainers.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 60.71 points, or 0.79%, to 7,788.31. The broader All Ordinaries index inclined 59.41 points, or 0.74%, to 8,058.37.

Total 10 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. A-REIT was the best performing sector, gaining +1.64%. Energy was worst performing sector, falling 0.23%.

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS and LENDLEASE GROUP, up 15.74% and 7.98% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were AUDINATE GROUP and NICKEL INDUSTRIES, down 6.44% and 603% respectively.

Shares of Real estate investment trusts (REITs) sector surged, led by Lendlease (up almost 8%) after the company told the ASX it would make a strategic shift away from its overseas construction markets and refocus on its Australian businesses. Meanwhile, large-caps Goodman Group (up 2.3%), Stockland (up 1.8%) and Scentre Group (up 1.3%) all made ground.

Telecommunication shares were major drag on the Market, amid a continuation of falling commodities prices. Brent Crude Oil futures dropped 2.2% last week. Shares in oil and gas heavyweight Woodside Energy retreated 0.8%%.

