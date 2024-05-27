Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tashi India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tashi India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Sales rise 511.11% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Tashi India reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 511.11% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 235.29% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.550.09 511 0.940.96 -2 OPM %18.18-33.33 -27.6664.58 - PBDT0.10-0.02 LP 0.370.32 16 PBT0.10-0.02 LP 0.370.31 19 NP0.37-0.08 LP 0.570.17 235

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

