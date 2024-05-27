Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Usha Martin Education &amp; Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net loss of Usha Martin Education & Solutions reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.10 120 0.730.66 11 OPM %45.4510.00 -30.1412.12 - PBDT0.140.04 250 0.340.08 325 PBT0.140.04 250 0.340.08 325 NP-0.050.03 PL 0.150.06 150

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

