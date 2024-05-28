Devine Impex standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of Devine Impex declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.



