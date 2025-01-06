Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 274.42 points or 0.63% at 43953.68 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 2.4%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.1%),Vakrangee Ltd (up 1.78%),LTIMindtree Ltd (up 1.76%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 1.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 1.31%), Mphasis Ltd (up 1.14%), Mastek Ltd (up 1.13%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 0.87%), and Infosys Ltd (up 0.73%).

On the other hand, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 3.58%), D-Link India Ltd (down 3.25%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.87%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 325.7 or 0.58% at 55790.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 75.45 points or 0.47% at 16100.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.15 points or 0.07% at 24020.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was down 58.83 points or 0.07% at 79164.28.

On BSE,1121 shares were trading in green, 2102 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

