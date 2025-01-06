Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology shares rise

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 274.42 points or 0.63% at 43953.68 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 2.4%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.1%),Vakrangee Ltd (up 1.78%),LTIMindtree Ltd (up 1.76%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 1.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 1.31%), Mphasis Ltd (up 1.14%), Mastek Ltd (up 1.13%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 0.87%), and Infosys Ltd (up 0.73%).

On the other hand, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 3.58%), D-Link India Ltd (down 3.25%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.87%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 325.7 or 0.58% at 55790.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 75.45 points or 0.47% at 16100.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.15 points or 0.07% at 24020.900390625.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 79,300; ITC price adj by Rs 27 to Rs 455 on BSE

Bajaj Finance share rises 3% on robust Q3 business nos.; brokerages upbeat

After 2024's big corruption crackdown, China vows more probes, retribution

Titan extends gain post Q3 business update; stock rallies over 8% in 3 days

Macrotech Developers Q3 sales bookings up 32%, highest quarterly pre-sales

The BSE Sensex index was down 58.83 points or 0.07% at 79164.28.

On BSE,1121 shares were trading in green, 2102 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pritika Auto Industries secures annual contract of Rs 2.5 cr

Barometers nudge higher; breadth negative

RBL Bank gains as Q3 total deposits grow 15% YoY

Angel One gains after client base surges 52% YoY in Dec'24

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Falls 6.09%

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story