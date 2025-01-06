RBL Bank gains as Q3 total deposits grow 15% YoY

RBL Bank gained 2.12% to Rs 166 after the bank's total deposits jumped 15.11% to Rs 1,06,763 crore as on 31 December 2024 from Rs 92,746 crore recorded in 31 December 2023.

The bank continues to focus on growing the share of granular retail deposits in the overall deposit mix, with deposits below Rs 3 crore constituting approximately 50.3% of the overall deposits of the bank as of 31 December 2024.

Total CASA rose 11.74% to Rs 35,020 crore as of 31 December 2024, as compared with Rs 31,338 crore recorded in 31 December 2023. CASA ratio reduced to 32.8% as of 31 December 2024, as against 33.8% reported in the same period a year ago.

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 143% as of 31 December 2024, compared to 132% as of 31 December 2023.

The bank's gross advances increased by 13% to Rs 92,740 crore as of 31 December 2024 from Rs 81,864 crore recorded in 31 December 2023.

RBL Bank said that retail advances grew 20% YoY while wholesale advances grew 5% YoY for the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Within wholesale, commercial banking advances grew 21% YoY. Within retail, secured retail advances (excl. credit cards and microfinance) grew 37% YoY. The mix of retail and wholesale advances was approximately 61:39.

RBL Bank is a private sector bank. It offers specialized services under five business verticals, namely: corporate banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, and Treasury & Financial Markets operations.

The bank's net profit fell 24.3% to Rs 222.52 crore on a 20.1% increase in total income to Rs 4458.29 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

