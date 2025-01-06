Pritika Auto Industries secures annual contract of Rs 2.5 cr

For supply of components to leading tractor manufacturer in India

Pritika Auto Industries has started commercial production of the ordered components from a leading multinational Tractor Manufacturer in India after successful completion of inspection and trials at the customer end. The components include -

1. Differential Housing Assembly

2. Front Cover CCF

3. Link Top Link Crank

The total business value of the above said component will be approximately Rs.2.50 crore per annum in addition to current order book. At the same time, these orders have a long term visibility spanning to over next four to five years.

