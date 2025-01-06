Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pritika Auto Industries secures annual contract of Rs 2.5 cr

Pritika Auto Industries secures annual contract of Rs 2.5 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For supply of components to leading tractor manufacturer in India

Pritika Auto Industries has started commercial production of the ordered components from a leading multinational Tractor Manufacturer in India after successful completion of inspection and trials at the customer end. The components include -

1. Differential Housing Assembly

2. Front Cover CCF

3. Link Top Link Crank

The total business value of the above said component will be approximately Rs.2.50 crore per annum in addition to current order book. At the same time, these orders have a long term visibility spanning to over next four to five years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers nudge higher; breadth negative

RBL Bank gains as Q3 total deposits grow 15% YoY

Angel One gains after client base surges 52% YoY in Dec'24

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Falls 6.09%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2%

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story