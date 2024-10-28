Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 47.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.06% to Rs 130.54 crore

Net profit of Auxilo Finserve Pvt rose 47.98% to Rs 26.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.06% to Rs 130.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.130.5493.8777.6677.1536.8925.1835.2823.8626.3717.82

