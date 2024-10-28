Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.84% to Rs 8.50 croreNet profit of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.5010.10 -16 OPM %16.009.21 -PBDT1.630.62 163 PBT0.96-0.19 LP NP0.79-0.19 LP
