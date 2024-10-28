Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 101.32% to Rs 4.59 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 120.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 101.32% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.592.28 101 OPM %77.7867.98 -PBDT2.491.29 93 PBT2.350.94 150 NP1.540.70 120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia markets gain

IPL 2025 Auction: Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings

Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, & likely gains

JMM demands removal of CEO, two IPS officers ahead of J'khand polls

Ruling LDP loses lower house majority exacerbating challenges for new PM

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story