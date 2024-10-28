Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 101.32% to Rs 4.59 croreNet profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 120.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 101.32% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.592.28 101 OPM %77.7867.98 -PBDT2.491.29 93 PBT2.350.94 150 NP1.540.70 120
Powered by Capital Market - Live News