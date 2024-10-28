Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 8.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 31.19% to Rs 106.89 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 8.38% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.19% to Rs 106.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales106.8981.48 31 OPM %13.0411.79 -PBDT8.636.71 29 PBT7.575.77 31 NP4.273.94 8

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

