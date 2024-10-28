Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 8.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.19% to Rs 106.89 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 8.38% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.19% to Rs 106.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.106.8981.4813.0411.798.636.717.575.774.273.94

