Criss Financial reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.38 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 46.65% to Rs 48.98 crore

Net loss of Criss Financial reported to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.65% to Rs 48.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales48.9833.40 47 OPM %-0.0271.56 -PBDT-15.6311.95 PL PBT-16.4011.88 PL NP-12.388.89 PL

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

