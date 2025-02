Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 86.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.07% to Rs 137.44 crore

Net profit of Auxilo Finserve Pvt rose 86.62% to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 49.07% to Rs 137.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 92.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.137.4492.2081.1678.7341.6422.6639.5821.3129.5615.84

