Available Finance consolidated net profit rises 3.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Available Finance rose 3.22% to Rs 16.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.14 0 OPM %42.8657.14 -PBDT0.060.08 -25 PBT0.060.08 -25 NP16.0415.54 3
