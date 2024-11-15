Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

D & H India consolidated net profit rises 22.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 41.72% to Rs 50.31 crore

Net profit of D & H India rose 22.64% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.72% to Rs 50.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales50.3135.50 42 OPM %6.205.92 -PBDT2.121.40 51 PBT1.440.93 55 NP0.650.53 23

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

