D & H India consolidated net profit rises 22.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.72% to Rs 50.31 crore

Net profit of D & H India rose 22.64% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.72% to Rs 50.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.50.3135.506.205.922.121.401.440.930.650.53

