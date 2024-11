Swan Energy consolidated net profit declines 39.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.62% to Rs 1032.19 crore

Net profit of Swan Energy declined 39.37% to Rs 51.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.62% to Rs 1032.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1223.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1032.191223.2611.6421.0185.76205.4757.40178.3751.2884.58

