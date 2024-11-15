Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 61.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 61.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 46.90% to Rs 89.23 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 61.02% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.90% to Rs 89.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales89.2360.74 47 OPM %5.389.05 -PBDT4.923.25 51 PBT3.952.35 68 NP2.851.77 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on Middle East peace

Bluesky attracts millions of users as they leave Musk's X after Trump win

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

China's prez unveils megaport in Peru, locals say they're being left out

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story