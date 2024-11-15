Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 61.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.90% to Rs 89.23 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 61.02% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.90% to Rs 89.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.89.2360.745.389.054.923.253.952.352.851.77

