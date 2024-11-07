Welspun Corp Ltd soars 3.48%

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 799.75, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.02% in last one year as compared to a 24.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 42.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 799.75, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.04% on the day, quoting at 24230.1. The Sensex is at 79668.59, down 0.88%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 15.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9656.45, down 2.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

