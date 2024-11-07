Biocon Ltd up for third consecutive session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 327, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.15% in last one year as compared to a 24.62% jump in NIFTY and a 45.62% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 327, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.04% on the day, quoting at 24230.1. The Sensex is at 79668.59, down 0.88%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 4.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22920.35, down 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 328.35, up 1.19% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

