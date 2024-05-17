Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit declines 68.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit declines 68.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 20.23% to Rs 216.81 crore

Net profit of Avalon Technologies declined 68.91% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.23% to Rs 216.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.69% to Rs 27.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 867.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 944.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales216.81271.80 -20 867.17944.72 -8 OPM %7.9315.07 -7.2111.92 - PBDT16.0635.36 -55 60.9592.35 -34 PBT9.9430.17 -67 38.0672.69 -48 NP7.0622.71 -69 27.9952.50 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Stock Alert: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Biocon, Sanghvi Movers

Indices may open higher

Dixon Technologies inks MoU with Acerpure

eClerx Services consolidated net profit declines 1.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sylph Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story