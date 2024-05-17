Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit declines 68.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.23% to Rs 216.81 crore

Net profit of Avalon Technologies declined 68.91% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.23% to Rs 216.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.69% to Rs 27.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 867.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 944.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

