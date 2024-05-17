Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sylph Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sylph Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 109.16% to Rs 5.25 crore

Net loss of Sylph Technologies reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 109.16% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 246.92% to Rs 15.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.252.51 109 15.754.54 247 OPM %-36.950.40 --17.59-2.64 - PBDT-1.840.10 PL -2.360.76 PL PBT-1.840.10 PL -2.360.76 PL NP-1.820.10 PL -2.510.76 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sylph Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares fall

Stock Alert: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Biocon, Sanghvi Movers

Indices may open higher

Dixon Technologies inks MoU with Acerpure

IIFL Securities consolidated net profit rises 108.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes consolidated net profit rises 0.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story