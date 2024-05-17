Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eClerx Services consolidated net profit declines 1.52% in the March 2024 quarter

eClerx Services consolidated net profit declines 1.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 766.53 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services declined 1.52% to Rs 130.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 766.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 693.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.63% to Rs 511.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 488.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 2925.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2647.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales766.53693.10 11 2925.542647.90 10 OPM %25.5129.85 -26.4827.28 - PBDT213.00206.35 3 816.95767.00 7 PBT179.46174.50 3 691.18652.99 6 NP130.53132.55 -2 511.46488.82 5

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

