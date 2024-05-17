eClerx Services consolidated net profit declines 1.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 766.53 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services declined 1.52% to Rs 130.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 766.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 693.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.63% to Rs 511.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 488.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 2925.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2647.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

766.53693.102925.542647.9025.5129.8526.4827.28213.00206.35816.95767.00179.46174.50691.18652.99130.53132.55511.46488.82

