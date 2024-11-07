Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 140.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.83% to Rs 275.02 crore

Net profit of Avalon Technologies rose 140.11% to Rs 17.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.83% to Rs 275.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 200.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.275.02200.9910.966.2730.3114.1023.448.5917.487.28

