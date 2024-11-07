Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 140.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.83% to Rs 275.02 croreNet profit of Avalon Technologies rose 140.11% to Rs 17.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.83% to Rs 275.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 200.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales275.02200.99 37 OPM %10.966.27 -PBDT30.3114.10 115 PBT23.448.59 173 NP17.487.28 140
