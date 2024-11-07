Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Avalon Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Swan Energy Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, ITI Ltd and K E C International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 November 2024.

Avalon Technologies Ltd surged 14.42% to Rs 675.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29392 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd spiked 13.28% to Rs 562.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64102 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd soared 12.97% to Rs 387.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7099 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd advanced 9.95% to Rs 255.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42240 shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd rose 8.90% to Rs 1062.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18339 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

