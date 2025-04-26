Bank of Maharashtra Q4 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 1,493 crore

Bank of Maharashtra reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,493.08 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 22.61% as against Rs 1,217.67 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total income jumped 18.85% to Rs 7,711.44 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 6,488.25 crore posted in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The PSU bank's operating profit stood at Rs 2,519.74 crore, registering a growth of 14.03% on a YoY basis.

Net interest income (NII) for Q4 FY25 jumped 20.59% to Rs 3,116 crore, compared to Rs 2,584 crore posted in Q4 FY24. The net interest margin (NIM) improved to 4.01% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 3.97% posted on 31 March 2024.

The bank reported a 13.44% growth in total deposits to Rs 3,07,143 crore as of 31 March 2025 as against Rs 2,70,747 crore as of 31 March 2024.

The bank's total business as on 31 March 2025 was at Rs 5,46,979 crore, registering a growth of 15.29% year on year (YoY).

On the asset quality front, gross NPA declined to 1.74% as on 31 March 2025 against 1.88% as on 31 March 2024. Net NPA reduced to 0.18% as on 31 March 2025 as compared to 0.20% as on 31 March 2024.

The banks provision coverage stood at 98.26% as on 31 March 2025, as against 98.34% as on 31 March 2024.

Banks savings deposits stood at Rs 1,17,344 crore as on 31 March 2025, up 8.84% YoY. Current deposits stood at Rs 46,313 crore as on 31 March 2025, up 32.44% YoY. The CASA ratio reduced to 53.28% as of 31 March 2025 from 52.73% as of 31 March 2024.

The banks gross advances grew by 17.76% to Rs 2,39,837 crore as of 31 March 2025 as against Rs 2,03,664 crore as of 31 March 2024.

The RAM (Retail, Agriculture, and MSME) business saw a growth of 19.68% on a YoY basis. Retail advances increased by 25.38% YoY to Rs 64,853 crore, while MSME advances grew by 14.84% YoY to Rs 48,369 crore.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Q4 FY25 improved to 1.78%, compared to 1.73% in Q4 FY24 and 1.78% in Q3 FY25. Return on Equity (ROE) stood at 23.08% for Q4 FY25 against 28.35% for Q4 FY24 and 22.36% for Q3 FY25.

The total Basel III capital adequacy ratio improved to 20.53%, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 15.83% as on 31 March 2025.

As on 31 March 2025, bank has raised equity capital of Rs 3,500 crore @ Rs 57.36 per share and Tier II bond of Rs 1,000 crore at coupon rate of 7.89%

On a full-year basis, the banks net profit jumped 36.12% to Rs 5,519.79 crore on a 20.89% rise in total income to Rs 28,401.62 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the bank recommended a dividend of 15%, i.e., Rs 1.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each, fully paid out of the net profits for the year ended 31 March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank.

Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services. The bank's segments include treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 79.60% stake in the bank as of 31 March 2025.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra shed 0.81% to end at Rs 50.12 on Friday, 25 April 2025.

