Kamat Hotels Q4 PAT surges 412% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Apr 26 2025
Kamat Hotels (India) reported a 412.09% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.01 crore on a 9.41% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 92.46 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 16.19 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 96.96% from Rs 8.22 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses declined 3.56% year on year to Rs 78.25 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 18.71 crore (up 8.21% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 5.26 crore (down 64.72% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 3.32% to Rs 46.63 crore on a 19.1% rise in revenue to Rs 362.49 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth.

The scrip declined 2.72% to close at Rs 268.25 on Friday, 25 April 2025.

Apr 26 2025

