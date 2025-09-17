Avantel gains on bagging Rs 10-cr order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Avantel rose 1.58% to Rs 179.70 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 9.92 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders for the supply of Satcom products.

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed between 15 March 2026 and 15 June 2026.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is a premier shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, primarily catering to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. GRSE is a diversified, profit making and the first Shipyard in the country to export warships and deliver 100 warships to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.