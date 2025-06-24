Avantel re-appoints Abburi Vidyasagar as MD for three years

Avantel said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Dr. Abburi Vidyasagar as managing director (MD) for three years with effect from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2024.

Abburi Vidyasagar (64 Years) is a post graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering. He did his B.Tech from JNTU, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and did his master of engineering from IIT, Kharagpur. He also did master of business administration from Osmania University, Hyderabad. Dr. A. Vidyasagar received Doctorate from JNTU, Hyderabad for his outstanding work on E-Learning Methodologies.

Dr. Abburi Vidyasagar promoted Avantel in 1990, a technology driven research-oriented company and developed world-class infrastructure for design, manufacture and development of wireless products for defence, satellite communications and export markets. Avantel with a team of engineers developed satellite communication products for voice and data communication working on Indian satellites for various platforms like ships, submarines, aircrafts and helicopters.