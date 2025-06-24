Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel re-appoints Abburi Vidyasagar as MD for three years

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Avantel said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Dr. Abburi Vidyasagar as managing director (MD) for three years with effect from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2024.

Abburi Vidyasagar (64 Years) is a post graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering. He did his B.Tech from JNTU, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and did his master of engineering from IIT, Kharagpur. He also did master of business administration from Osmania University, Hyderabad. Dr. A. Vidyasagar received Doctorate from JNTU, Hyderabad for his outstanding work on E-Learning Methodologies.

Dr. Abburi Vidyasagar promoted Avantel in 1990, a technology driven research-oriented company and developed world-class infrastructure for design, manufacture and development of wireless products for defence, satellite communications and export markets. Avantel with a team of engineers developed satellite communication products for voice and data communication working on Indian satellites for various platforms like ships, submarines, aircrafts and helicopters.

Avantel specializes in providing strategic solutions to the Indian defence services and related establishments. It has developed and manufactured various radio components and unique products such as satellite communications, HF communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 49.96% to Rs 6.08 crore on a 17.96% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 49.26 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rallied 5.39% to settle at Rs 163.35 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

