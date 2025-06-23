Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Technical Fibres strengthens its European presence

Garware Technical Fibres strengthens its European presence

Jun 23 2025
With acquisition of Norway-based Offshore & Trawl Supply AS

Garware Technical Fibres announced that its wholly owned UK-based subsidiary, Garware Technical Fibres UK, has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire Offshore & Trawl Supply AS (OTS), a Norway-based provider of advanced synthetic cordage solutions for the offshore oil & gas, aquaculture, marine and commercial fishing industries.

The acquisition marks a key milestone in GTFL's global growth journey and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovation-led, high-performance solutions to customers worldwide.

First Published: Jun 23 2025

