Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches its first redevelopment project in Malad, Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced the launch of Mahindra 'Codename64', a landmark residential development in Malad (West), Mumbai. This launch marks the beginning of Mahindra Lifespaces' redevelopment journey in the city and is part of a larger planned development.
'Codename64' offers well-crafted 2 and 3 BHK residences designed to bring together comfort, functionality, and mindful urban living. Each home features spacious layouts, excellent cross-ventilation, abundant natural light, and expansive private decks, creating a calm and energy-efficient living environment. Staying true to Mahindra Lifespaces' philosophy of building Homes of Positive Energy, the project seamlessly blends thoughtful design with sustainable planning to promote well-being and a sense of balance. The project offers ~2.2 acres of landscaped recreational space. Amenities include a half Olympic-sized swimming pool, an expansive clubhouse featuring an indoor gym, badminton court, community hall, aerial yoga, kickboxing, and aerobics. The project also features amenities thoughtfully curated to support an active lifestyle, including and well-planned children's play areas.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
