Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clarks inks long-term distribution agreement with Metro Brands

Clarks inks long-term distribution agreement with Metro Brands

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Clarks, the iconic British footwear brand known for its legacy of craftsmanship and comfort, has announced a strategic partnership with Metro Brands (Metro Brands), one of India's leading footwear and accessories retailers. This exclusive partnership marks Clarks' official comeback to the Indian market, with Metro Brands chosen as the trusted partner to lead the brand's new chapter in the country. Together, Clarks and Metro Brands aim to redefine the comfort footwear experience in India, blending timeless design with the evolving preferences of today's discerning Indian consumer.

Under the terms of a long-term distribution agreement, Metro Brands is appointed as Clarks exclusive Retail and Digital Partner for India & neighboring countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka. Metro Brands will manage Clarks' e-commerce operations in India, the official Clarks India website and all digital commerce platforms, and has exclusive right to sell Clarks in all offline channels including Clarks mono-branded stores.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garware Technical Fibres strengthens its European presence

Larsen & Toubro lists India's first ESG bonds on NSE

Vaibhav Global allots 42,196 equity shares under ESOP

360 ONE WAM allots 95,959 equity shares under ESOS

Bajel Projects secures transmission project from Power Grid

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story