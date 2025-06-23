Clarks inks long-term distribution agreement with Metro Brands

Clarks, the iconic British footwear brand known for its legacy of craftsmanship and comfort, has announced a strategic partnership with Metro Brands (Metro Brands), one of India's leading footwear and accessories retailers. This exclusive partnership marks Clarks' official comeback to the Indian market, with Metro Brands chosen as the trusted partner to lead the brand's new chapter in the country. Together, Clarks and Metro Brands aim to redefine the comfort footwear experience in India, blending timeless design with the evolving preferences of today's discerning Indian consumer.

Under the terms of a long-term distribution agreement, Metro Brands is appointed as Clarks exclusive Retail and Digital Partner for India & neighboring countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka. Metro Brands will manage Clarks' e-commerce operations in India, the official Clarks India website and all digital commerce platforms, and has exclusive right to sell Clarks in all offline channels including Clarks mono-branded stores.