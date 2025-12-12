Nifty December futures trade at premium

Hindustan Zinc, Kaynes Technology India and Vedanta were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,148, a premium of 101.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,046.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 148.40 points or 0.57% to 24,046.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.81% to 10.11.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.