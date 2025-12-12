Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCAER Report Highlights Skilling and Small Enterprises as Key Drivers for Job Creation and 8% GDP Growth Vision

NCAER Report Highlights Skilling and Small Enterprises as Key Drivers for Job Creation and 8% GDP Growth Vision

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
NCAER released a report titled Indias Employment Prospects: Pathways to Jobs underlines the role of skilling and small enterprises as key drivers of job creation in the country. Further, it highlights the need to overcome bottlenecks in increasing both the quality and quantity of workforce participation and labour productivity.

The report cites that the increase in employment is primarily due to the rise in self-employment, while transition to a skilled labour force has been slow. Strengthening employment opportunities in labour-intensive manufacturing and services sectors could help sustain GDP growth at around 8%, consistent with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Regarding persistent challenges in generating employment despite a distinct demographic advantage, on the supply side, Indias workforce could benefit greatly from upskilling, particularly with the advent of new technologies and AI. Medium-skilled jobs dominate employment growth, especially in services whereas manufacturing remains low-skill intensive.

The report estimates the multiplier effects of inter-sectoral linkages to project that a moderate growth in Gross Output (GO) of the relatively more labour-intensive sub-sectors within manufacturing and services will lead to multi-fold job creation by 2030 53% in the textile, garments, and related industries in manufacturing and 79% more jobs in trade, hotel and related services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pound loses momentum against dollar on poor UK GDP data; GBP/INR futures race ahead of 121 mark

Shakti Pumps gains after securing Rs 95-cr orders from MP Urja Vikas Nigam and JREDA

Refex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SEBI comes up with Infrastructure Investment Trusts Fourth Amendment Regulations

Kranti Industries gains after securing Rs 35-lakh defence order from AVNL-MTPF

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story