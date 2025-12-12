NCAER Report Highlights Skilling and Small Enterprises as Key Drivers for Job Creation and 8% GDP Growth Vision

NCAER released a report titled Indias Employment Prospects: Pathways to Jobs underlines the role of skilling and small enterprises as key drivers of job creation in the country. Further, it highlights the need to overcome bottlenecks in increasing both the quality and quantity of workforce participation and labour productivity.

The report cites that the increase in employment is primarily due to the rise in self-employment, while transition to a skilled labour force has been slow. Strengthening employment opportunities in labour-intensive manufacturing and services sectors could help sustain GDP growth at around 8%, consistent with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Regarding persistent challenges in generating employment despite a distinct demographic advantage, on the supply side, Indias workforce could benefit greatly from upskilling, particularly with the advent of new technologies and AI. Medium-skilled jobs dominate employment growth, especially in services whereas manufacturing remains low-skill intensive.