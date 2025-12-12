Indices end with significant gains; Metal shares shine

The domestic equity benchmarks closed with strong gains on Friday, supported by positive global cues after the US Federal Reserve announced a 25-basis-point rate cut. Investor sentiment also remained upbeat ahead of Indias inflation data release. Further, investors will monitor IPO activity and global cues. The Nifty ended the session near the 26,050 mark.

Metal, realty and consumer durables shares advanced while FMCG and media shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 449.52 points or 0.53% to 85,267.66. The Nifty 50 index added 148.40 points or 0.57% to 26,046.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.65%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,589 shares rose and 1,597 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.81% to 10.11. IPO Update: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company received bids for 1,60,66,788 shares as against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:21 IST on Friday (12 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it will close on 16 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 2,061 and 2,165 per share.

Park Medi World received bids for 24,48,81,920 shares as against 4,18,18,182 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:24 IST on Friday (12 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 5.86 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 154 and 162 per share. Nephrocare Health Services received bids for 12,70,06,368 shares as against 1,33,87,854 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:25 IST on Friday (12 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 9.49 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 438 and 460 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index jumped 2.63% to 10,536.45. The index rallied 4.19% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Hindustan Zinc (up 7.46%), Hindustan Copper (up 7.07%), National Aluminium Company (up 5.41%), NMDC (up 3.49%), Tata Steel (up 3.38%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.37%), Vedanta (up 2.75%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.89%), JSW Steel (up 1.81%) and Jindal Steel (up 1.59%). Stocks in Spotlight: Vedanta added 2.61% after the company announced that it has been declared the successful bidder for the Genjana Nickel, Chromium and PGE Block. This receipt of the successful bidder for the Genjana Nickel, Chromium and PGE Block under critical mineral auctions tranche III shall further strengthen the companys critical minerals portfolio.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions surged 13.39% after the company announced that it has secured a prestigious Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) contract worth Rs 74.99 crore from Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Astra Microwave Products advanced 0.25%. The company secured a procurement order for Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The said order is valued at Rs 171.38 crore (inclusive of GST) and is expected to be completed within 18 months. NBCC (India) rose 1.06%. The company announced that it has received new orders worth a total of Rs 289.39 crore, including major contracts from NALCO and SAIL Bokaro. Tata Power Company rose 0.55%. The company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from REC for the acquisition of Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission, a project SPV formed to develop a key 400 kV transmission corridor in Maharashtra.

PNB Housing Finance rallied 4.21% after the companys board approved the appointment of Ajai Kumar Shukla as managing director & chief executive officer (MD & CEO) for period of 5 years with effect from 18 December 2025. JSW Energy surged 5.30% after the companys subsidiary, JSW Energy (Utkal) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with multiple Karnataka DISCOMs for the supply of 400 MW of power starting 1 April 2026. The agreement spans 25 years at a tariff of Rs 5.78 per kWh. Global Markets: European stocks advanced on Friday as inflation data is expected from Germany, France, and Spain today.

The U.K. economy unexpectedly contracted 0.1% in the three months to October, according to official figures released Friday. It contracted 0.1% as services output stalled, construction output fell 0.3% and production output fell 0.5%. Most Asian markets ended higher, taking their cues from Wall Street after two major U.S. benchmarks set fresh records following the Federal Reserves widely expected rate cut. The Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday and signaled a softer tone than markets had braced for. Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank will begin purchasing Rs 40 billion worth of Treasury bills each month, a move that injects additional liquidity and gently loosens financial conditions, giving risk assets more room to run.

Sentiment in Asia was further supported by signals from Beijing. Chinas top leadership concluded its annual economic planning meeting by committing to broad support measures in the year ahead, with an emphasis on lifting consumption, stabilising the property market and strengthening domestic tech capabilities as the next five-year plan approaches in 2026. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 notched new closing highs as investors shifted from high-growth tech names toward stocks more closely tied to U.S. economic expansion after the Feds policy action. The Dow advanced 1.34% to 48,704.01, buoyed by gains in Visa after an upgrade from Bank of America. The S&P 500 edged up 0.21% to finish at 6,901.00, while the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.25% to close at 23,593.86.