Strides Pharma Science reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 9.90% to Rs 1084.04 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science reported to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 1084.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 986.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 70.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 202.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.83% to Rs 4051.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3688.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1084.04986.37 10 4051.123688.39 10 OPM %16.7111.65 -14.013.93 - PBDT87.4561.56 42 292.79-25.92 LP PBT37.690.63 5883 72.11-269.17 LP NP18.18-9.54 LP -70.61-202.64 65

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

