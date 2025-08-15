Avanti Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 39.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.01% to Rs 70.11 crore

Net Loss of Avanti Finance Pvt reported to Rs 39.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.01% to Rs 70.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.70.1174.59-19.9518.38-36.59-14.80-39.61-16.10-39.61-16.10

